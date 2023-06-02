Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $546,000 Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,685,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

