Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $41.81 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

