Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $557,000 Holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,478 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRDL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

