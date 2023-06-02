Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Fisker by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Price Performance

FSR opened at $6.14 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

