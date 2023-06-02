Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $567,000 Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

