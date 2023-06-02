Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $585,000 Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $3,736,056 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

