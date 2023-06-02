Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $605,000 Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $70,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLA opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

