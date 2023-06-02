Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $616,000 Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $348,000.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,921.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

AKR stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

