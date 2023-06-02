Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in FOX by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.