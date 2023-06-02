Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

