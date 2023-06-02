Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,102 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $13.37 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

