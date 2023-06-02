Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,489 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 44.98, a quick ratio of 44.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMTG. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

