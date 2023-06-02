Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,631 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 896,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 373,339 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1,284.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

