Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,817 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. Barclays dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.06%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

