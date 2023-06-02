Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,350 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.