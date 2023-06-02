Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,677 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $124,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,656 shares of company stock worth $908,964. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

