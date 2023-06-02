Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 959 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

