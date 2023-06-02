Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

