Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.17. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDNY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

