Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Stories

