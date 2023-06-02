Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $750,948. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

