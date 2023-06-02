Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

