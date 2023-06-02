Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.