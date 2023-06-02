Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 22,665 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,665 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

