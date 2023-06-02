Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 253 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 395.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centerspace during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Centerspace by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace during the third quarter worth $133,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE CSR opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,565.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.