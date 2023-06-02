Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,651 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Z opened at $46.01 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

