Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $41,485.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $41,485.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock worth $152,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.65. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

