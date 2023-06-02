Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 33.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 146.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Suzano by 301.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Suzano during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Suzano Stock Performance
SUZ opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.47.
About Suzano
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzano (SUZ)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.