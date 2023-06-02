Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $147,565.95 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50.

Moderna Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $128.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 699.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

