Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $147,565.95 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50.

Moderna Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $128.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 699.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

