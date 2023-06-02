Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $27.14 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

