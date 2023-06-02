Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $36,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $504,916.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

