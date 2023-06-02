Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

