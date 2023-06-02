Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 425,425 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after buying an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.1% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after buying an additional 341,839 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 79.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

