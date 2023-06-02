Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,392 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,177,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.60 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a negative net margin of 467.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

