NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $75.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.81.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of NetApp by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

