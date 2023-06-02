Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.8 %

JWN stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.