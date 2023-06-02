Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

