Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

