NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NV5 Global Stock Up 2.0 %

NVEE opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $154.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.