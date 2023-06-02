OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 6,604 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $185,770.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,809.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $442.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $43.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

