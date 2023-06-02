Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.02

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 95472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

