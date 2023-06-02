Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

