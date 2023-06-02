Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 2,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.