Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 2,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

