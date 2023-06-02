PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

