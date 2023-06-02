Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $13,945,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $13,945,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $15,088,550. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $66.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

