Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,992 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

NYSE HUBS opened at $517.68 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $526.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -176.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

