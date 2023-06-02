ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Michele Vion Sells 21,000 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ProPetro Trading Up 5.2 %

PUMP opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $808.34 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,585,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in ProPetro by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,796,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after buying an additional 943,529 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 737,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

