Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSTG. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 163.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

