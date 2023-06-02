PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PVH. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,536,000 after buying an additional 446,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

