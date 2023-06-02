Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,801 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10,658.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.